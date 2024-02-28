Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $3.28 Million Stock Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 67.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 211,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437,388 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in KE were worth $3,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rock Creek Group LP increased its position in KE by 35.0% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in KE by 64.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in KE by 0.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 206,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in KE by 11.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in KE by 17.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BEKE opened at $14.11 on Wednesday. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $20.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.47 and its 200-day moving average is $15.21. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of -0.74.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of KE from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

