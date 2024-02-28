Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $3.36 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 56,302 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 72.3% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $446.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Price Performance

S&P Global stock opened at $427.77 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $321.14 and a 12 month high of $461.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $437.58 and its 200-day moving average is $405.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $134.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.98, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.18.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.23%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Further Reading

