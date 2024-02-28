Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 321.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,454 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,459 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 10.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,454,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $507,990,000 after buying an additional 405,604 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 13.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,836,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,629,000 after purchasing an additional 329,661 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 67.4% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 540,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,806,000 after purchasing an additional 217,671 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the second quarter worth about $29,964,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth about $16,658,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:IBP opened at $238.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $195.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.57 and a 1-year high of $239.54.

Installed Building Products Increases Dividend

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.03. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 47.18%. The company had revenue of $720.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $188.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Loop Capital raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total value of $823,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,972,973.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

