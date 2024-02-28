Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,129 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,145 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter worth about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 73.4% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quest Diagnostics news, EVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $103,560.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,930,712. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $83,378.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,206 shares in the company, valued at $5,071,584.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $103,560.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,930,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,982 shares of company stock valued at $503,539 over the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DGX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.92.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

NYSE:DGX opened at $126.47 on Wednesday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $119.59 and a one year high of $148.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.70.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.92%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

