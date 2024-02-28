Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 53,087 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 37.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,087 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $3,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 2,269.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,715,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,933 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,197,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 3,894.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,308,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 2,250,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,954,000 after buying an additional 1,749,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,512,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,337,000 after buying an additional 1,408,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CPB. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $42.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.26. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $37.94 and a fifty-two week high of $56.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $132,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

