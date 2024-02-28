Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Receives C$3,625.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$3,625.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Constellation Software from C$3,100.00 to C$3,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Constellation Software from C$3,250.00 to C$3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Constellation Software from C$3,400.00 to C$3,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. TD Securities raised their price target on Constellation Software from C$3,450.00 to C$3,900.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,850.00 to C$3,150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CSU

Constellation Software Price Performance

Constellation Software Increases Dividend

CSU opened at C$3,757.05 on Friday. Constellation Software has a 12-month low of C$2,236.01 and a 12-month high of C$3,805.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3,559.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3,144.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$79.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.49, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were paid a $1.388 dividend. This represents a $5.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. This is a boost from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.88%.

Constellation Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company's industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.