ContextLogic (WISH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 4th.

ContextLogic Price Performance

Shares of ContextLogic stock opened at $6.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.99. ContextLogic has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $16.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WISH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital raised shares of ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ContextLogic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in ContextLogic by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 89,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 34,796 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in ContextLogic by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in ContextLogic by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 30,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 18,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.55% of the company’s stock.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

