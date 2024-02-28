Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $899.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $882.80 million. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 0.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:VLRS opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $640.87 million, a P/E ratio of 104.59 and a beta of 2.62. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 1 year low of $5.52 and a 1 year high of $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $12.40 to $11.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLRS. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the first quarter worth approximately $341,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 65,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 404,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 78,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 1st quarter valued at $1,814,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

