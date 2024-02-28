Cooper Companies (COO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect Cooper Companies to post earnings of $3.15 per share for the quarter. Cooper Companies has set its FY24 guidance at $13.60-14.00 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The medical device company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $927.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.57 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cooper Companies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies Price Performance

Shares of COO opened at $93.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.18. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.94. Cooper Companies has a fifty-two week low of $75.93 and a fifty-two week high of $99.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $102.50 to $88.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $107.50 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $96.25 to $93.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cooper Companies

Insider Activity at Cooper Companies

In related news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total transaction of $50,404.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,860.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cooper Companies news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total transaction of $50,404.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,860.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,200 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.14, for a total value of $110,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,107.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 319,280 shares of company stock worth $29,115,939 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 895 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.7% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cooper Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.