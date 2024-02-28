Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

CORT has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.79.

Corcept Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CORT stock opened at $24.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.10 and a 200-day moving average of $27.52. Corcept Therapeutics has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $34.28.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 21.86%. The business had revenue of $135.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Corcept Therapeutics

In related news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $639,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,317.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $639,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,317.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,049 shares of company stock worth $2,007,311 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corcept Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,424,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $347,366,000 after acquiring an additional 376,774 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,332,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,915,000 after purchasing an additional 458,414 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,740,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,754,000 after buying an additional 114,571 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,768,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,393,000 after buying an additional 44,762 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,499,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,217,000 after buying an additional 89,888 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Further Reading

