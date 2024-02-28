CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Receives $91.80 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.80.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CSGP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $84.89 on Friday. CoStar Group has a 52 week low of $65.12 and a 52 week high of $92.36. The company has a current ratio of 12.01, a quick ratio of 12.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.52.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.27 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

