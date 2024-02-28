Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 104.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,891 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,195 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 1.2% of Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $12,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 42.3% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 74 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 101.5% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 888.9% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 122.0% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 91 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total transaction of $1,700,825.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,750.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total transaction of $1,700,825.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,750.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total transaction of $505,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,593,803.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,194 shares of company stock worth $10,420,927. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $5.56 on Wednesday, hitting $750.27. The company had a trading volume of 478,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $332.92 billion, a PE ratio of 50.72, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $465.33 and a 52 week high of $750.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $693.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $614.36.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $755.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $659.96.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

