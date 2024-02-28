Covestor Ltd Lowers Stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Covestor Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1,422.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln Electric

In other Lincoln Electric news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 12,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.59, for a total transaction of $2,622,239.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,122 shares in the company, valued at $8,168,437.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $14,208,444.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,736,655.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 12,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.59, for a total transaction of $2,622,239.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,168,437.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,310 shares of company stock worth $20,009,403 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LECO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $232.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $208.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.56.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

LECO stock opened at $253.54 on Wednesday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.36 and a 52 week high of $253.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.26. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.31%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

