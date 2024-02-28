Crane (NYSE:CR) Shares Sold by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 69.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 240,616 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Crane worth $9,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Crane by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,031,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $584,384,000 after buying an additional 3,959,145 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Crane by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $391,534,000 after acquiring an additional 56,773 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Crane by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,666,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $193,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,048 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,410,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $180,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,595 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Crane during the second quarter valued at about $168,567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CR traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $121.29. The company had a trading volume of 60,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,481. Crane has a one year low of $67.28 and a one year high of $127.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $532.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.55 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. Analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Crane’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Vertical Research started coverage on Crane in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Crane from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.83.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

