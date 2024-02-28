Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Given “Buy” Rating at Mizuho

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Mizuho in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $30.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $28.00. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Credo Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.56.

Credo Technology Group Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDO opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.75. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.86 and a beta of 2.06. Credo Technology Group has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $23.60.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $53.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Credo Technology Group’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 140,255 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $3,162,750.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,369,725 shares in the company, valued at $30,887,298.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 140,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $3,162,750.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,369,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,887,298.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $335,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,112,500 shares in the company, valued at $69,688,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,928,946 shares of company stock valued at $57,831,572. Corporate insiders own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRDO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth about $332,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,748,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth approximately $48,844,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

