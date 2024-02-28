Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) PT Raised to $26.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $23.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CRDO. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Credo Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.89.

NASDAQ:CRDO traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,620,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,044. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.76 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.75. Credo Technology Group has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $23.90.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $53.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.91 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 19.00% and a negative return on equity of 7.98%. Credo Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Credo Technology Group

In related news, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 2,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $39,544.32. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 237,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,331,106.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Credo Technology Group news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 390,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $6,984,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,620,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,924,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 2,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $39,544.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 237,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,331,106.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,928,946 shares of company stock worth $57,831,572. 23.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth $2,028,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 24,853 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 245,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth $6,167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

See Also

