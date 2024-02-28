Critical Review: Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) vs. Magic Empire Global (NASDAQ:MEGL)

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Free Report) and Magic Empire Global (NASDAQ:MEGL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Argo Blockchain has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magic Empire Global has a beta of 3.46, suggesting that its share price is 246% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Argo Blockchain and Magic Empire Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Argo Blockchain 0 1 2 0 2.67 Magic Empire Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Argo Blockchain presently has a consensus price target of $2.23, indicating a potential downside of 14.76%. Given Argo Blockchain’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Argo Blockchain is more favorable than Magic Empire Global.

This table compares Argo Blockchain and Magic Empire Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Argo Blockchain $58.58 million 2.58 -$240.24 million N/A N/A Magic Empire Global $1.43 million 10.87 -$490,000.00 N/A N/A

Magic Empire Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Argo Blockchain.

Profitability

This table compares Argo Blockchain and Magic Empire Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Argo Blockchain N/A N/A N/A Magic Empire Global N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.1% of Argo Blockchain shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Magic Empire Global shares are held by institutional investors. 63.0% of Magic Empire Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Argo Blockchain



Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Magic Empire Global



Magic Empire Global Limited engages in the provision of corporate finance advisory services and underwriting services in Hong Kong. The company provides initial public offering sponsorship, financial and independent financial advisory, financial advisory, post-listing compliance advisory, and underwriting services to corporations. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

