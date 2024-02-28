CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stake Raised by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $15,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,276,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 289.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CRWD. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $318.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Susquehanna began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $235.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.47.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,465,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at $89,195,392. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at $9,465,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,550 shares of company stock valued at $67,168,751 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $321.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $338.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.08. The stock has a market cap of $77.14 billion, a PE ratio of -5,352.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.06.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

