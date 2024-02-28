Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Crown in a research note issued on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.79. The consensus estimate for Crown’s current full-year earnings is $5.93 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Crown’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.69 EPS.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.19). Crown had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also commented on CCK. TheStreet lowered shares of Crown from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Crown from $117.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Crown from $93.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.17.

CCK stock opened at $77.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Crown has a 12 month low of $69.61 and a 12 month high of $96.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCK. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Crown during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Crown during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Crown during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Crown by 190.3% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Crown during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $682,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,238,973.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

