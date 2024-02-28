Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUBT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUBT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,600 shares, a growth of 3,238.5% from the January 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 449,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Curative Biotechnology Stock Down 6.3 %

OTCMKTS CUBT traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.04. 75,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,944. Curative Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02.

Curative Biotechnology Company Profile

Featured Stories

Curative Biotechnology, Inc, a development-stage biomedical company, focuses on novel treatments for rare diseases. The company focuses on therapies with potentially accelerated development paths as a result of the disease, the nature of the therapeutic itself, or the stage of clinical development. Its pipeline candidates include CURB906, an antibody-drug conjugate for targeting CD56 positive brain tumors; and IMT504, a novel immune therapy to treat rabies.

