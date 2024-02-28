CWA Asset Management Group LLC Acquires 1,165 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 2.6% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its position in Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 32,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its position in Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 38,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 34,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.92.

NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.02. 1,466,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,722,239. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $78.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.37%.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total value of $242,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,962.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $434,876.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total transaction of $242,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,962.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 181,486 shares of company stock worth $11,657,317. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

