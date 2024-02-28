CWA Asset Management Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.1% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $28,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. State Street Corp increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,833,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,476,323,000 after buying an additional 1,568,633 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,607,414,000 after buying an additional 54,326,454 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,697,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,203,608,000 after buying an additional 990,298 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,458,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,825,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,627,000 after purchasing an additional 10,724,110 shares during the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson
In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at $22,099,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $160.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,859,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,055,417. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $144.95 and a 52-week high of $175.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.53.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 37.79%. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.47%.
Johnson & Johnson Company Profile
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.
