CWA Asset Management Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,311,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,123,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,940,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Paychex by 9.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,591,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,040,000 after purchasing an additional 142,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Paychex by 17.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 272,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,517,000 after purchasing an additional 40,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.02. The stock had a trading volume of 221,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,743. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.54. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.09 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 46.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,966,625.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,966,625.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $123.00 price target (down previously from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

Paychex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

