CWA Asset Management Group LLC Grows Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

KMI traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,925,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,635,277. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $18.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.13.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.61%.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,886.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,000 in the last three months. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. StockNews.com raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. US Capital Advisors raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

