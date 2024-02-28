CWA Asset Management Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,079,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,939,078,000 after buying an additional 753,256 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,982,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,428,954,000 after buying an additional 146,701 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,275,277,000 after buying an additional 241,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,849,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,658,924,000 after buying an additional 232,080 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 23.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,351,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,525,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on HON. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.50.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $198.24. The company had a trading volume of 542,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,102,454. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $210.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.19. The stock has a market cap of $129.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.00%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

