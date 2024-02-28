CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $1.10 Million Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in British American Tobacco by 4.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in British American Tobacco by 2.7% during the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in British American Tobacco by 27.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in British American Tobacco by 3.0% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

BTI traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $29.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,469,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,572,990. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $38.19.

British American Tobacco Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.7431 per share. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

BTI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

