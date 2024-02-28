CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $2.30 Million Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41,755 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLV. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 2,340.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,131,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,700 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at about $26,492,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,032,000 after purchasing an additional 879,524 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at about $13,481,000. Finally, Kraft Davis & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at about $10,749,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

SLV stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,309,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,485,815. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $18.38 and a 1-year high of $23.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.20.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

