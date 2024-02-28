CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $819,000 Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth $38,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

ITW traded up $1.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $263.07. 226,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,575. The firm has a market cap of $78.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $257.81 and its 200 day moving average is $244.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $217.06 and a one year high of $267.12.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 96.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total value of $12,722,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 221,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,235,056.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total value of $205,392.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,505,185.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total transaction of $12,722,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at $56,235,056.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,304 shares of company stock worth $38,860,831 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITW has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $277.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.33.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United states and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

