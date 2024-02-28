CWA Asset Management Group LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,473,000 after buying an additional 201,763 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,676,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,755,000 after buying an additional 119,137 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,176,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 194.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 848,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,413,000 after buying an additional 560,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 826,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,282,000 after buying an additional 20,260 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded down $2.28 on Wednesday, hitting $267.34. 133,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,906. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.17. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $222.27 and a 52 week high of $271.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

