CWA Asset Management Group LLC Invests $3.43 Million in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 126,988 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLEX. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Flex in the third quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Flex in the first quarter worth $38,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Flex by 76.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Flex in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Flex by 63.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 13,675 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $382,763.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,531,944.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Flex news, insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 13,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $382,763.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,531,944.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $2,064,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,094 shares in the company, valued at $4,460,826.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FLEX stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.91. 938,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,917,911. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.12. Flex Ltd. has a 1-year low of $19.44 and a 1-year high of $30.75. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 2.56%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Flex from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Flex in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

