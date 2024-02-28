CWA Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 731 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,583 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $300.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,186,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,007,720. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.98 and a 1 year high of $303.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $290.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $276.88 and its 200-day moving average is $238.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Argus upped their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.09.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $82,310,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,395,796 shares of company stock worth $376,848,269 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

