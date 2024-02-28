CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 133 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $646,000. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 441,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,430,000 after purchasing an additional 161,791 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $419,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $181.82. 95,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,039. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.90. The company has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $147.94 and a 12-month high of $182.37.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.