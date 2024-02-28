CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 26,727 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,727 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after acquiring an additional 756,247,802 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,116,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,547,863,000 after acquiring an additional 865,621 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,238,000 after buying an additional 979,087 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,396,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,411,000 after buying an additional 777,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 14,288.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 19,395,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,492,000 after buying an additional 19,260,727 shares during the last quarter.

VTV stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.67. The stock had a trading volume of 675,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,558,555. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $130.89 and a twelve month high of $156.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.29.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

