CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 700 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 152.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VDC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,698. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $172.75 and a fifty-two week high of $201.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $192.92 and its 200-day moving average is $188.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

