Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.35), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.45) EPS. Cytokinetics’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cytokinetics updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Cytokinetics Stock Down 10.3 %

Shares of Cytokinetics stock traded down $8.33 on Wednesday, reaching $72.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,039,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,669,362. Cytokinetics has a 52-week low of $25.98 and a 52-week high of $110.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CYTK shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Cytokinetics from $58.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cytokinetics from $63.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 15,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total transaction of $1,363,672.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,973 shares in the company, valued at $12,783,711.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 15,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total value of $1,363,672.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,783,711.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $736,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,860.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,783 shares of company stock worth $8,569,224. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytokinetics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CYTK. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

