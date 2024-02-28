DeepOnion 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $15.72 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 28th. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded 115.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $696,876.44 and $15.72 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.0888 or 0.00000146 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.15 or 0.00137852 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00034355 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00018793 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 51.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002458 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

