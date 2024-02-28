Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Acquires New Holdings in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,956,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned approximately 0.22% of QuidelOrtho at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 69.1% during the third quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,350,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,606,000 after acquiring an additional 551,524 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in QuidelOrtho in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,749,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 737,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,859,000 after acquiring an additional 505,050 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 4,035.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 451,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,981,000 after purchasing an additional 440,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 619,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,326,000 after purchasing an additional 340,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at QuidelOrtho

In other QuidelOrtho news, CFO Joseph M. Busky acquired 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,652.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,652.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

QuidelOrtho Stock Performance

QuidelOrtho stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.62. 326,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,443. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -287.63 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. QuidelOrtho Co. has a one year low of $41.75 and a one year high of $98.67.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.84). QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $742.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QDEL. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (down previously from $95.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $130.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

