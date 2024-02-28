Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Acquires New Position in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,730,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned 3.96% of Caribou Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 187.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 168.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. 59.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caribou Biosciences Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRBU traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.10. The stock had a trading volume of 691,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,856. The company has a market capitalization of $716.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 2.50. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.44 and a 1-year high of $8.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRBU shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.57.

Caribou Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

