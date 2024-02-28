Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Buys 1,690,000 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,435,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,690,000 shares during the period. Owens & Minor makes up about 2.3% of Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned about 8.41% of Owens & Minor worth $103,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,795,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,899,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 3rd quarter valued at $594,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 278.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 694,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,219,000 after acquiring an additional 510,596 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,479,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OMI shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Owens & Minor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Owens & Minor in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Owens & Minor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.29.

Owens & Minor stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.07. The company had a trading volume of 297,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,506. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.34. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.79 and a 12-month high of $25.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a positive return on equity of 11.62%. Owens & Minor’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $106,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,165.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $106,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,165.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $135,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,491.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

