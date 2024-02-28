Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Makes New Investment in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 723,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,917,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned 2.02% of iTeos Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITOS. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 7.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 138,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 14.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

iTeos Therapeutics Price Performance

ITOS stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.82. 74,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,563. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.67. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $18.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on iTeos Therapeutics

iTeos Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.