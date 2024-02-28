Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Sets New 1-Year High at $45.18

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$45.18 and last traded at C$45.14, with a volume of 9372 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$44.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on DFY. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Definity Financial from C$57.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on Definity Financial from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. TD Securities upped their target price on Definity Financial from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Definity Financial from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$46.85.

Definity Financial Price Performance

Definity Financial Increases Dividend

The stock has a market cap of C$5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$38.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$38.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Definity Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Definity Financial’s payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

About Definity Financial

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

Further Reading

