Delek US (NYSE:DK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.18), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 31.77% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share.
Delek US Trading Down 3.6 %
Shares of Delek US stock traded down $0.92 on Wednesday, hitting $24.80. 1,020,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,770. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Delek US has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $31.22. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.34.
Delek US Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Delek US’s payout ratio is currently 90.57%.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delek US
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DK. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Delek US by 416.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,532,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,752 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the fourth quarter valued at $28,471,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 17.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,176,000 after buying an additional 603,680 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 197.5% during the first quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 820,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,840,000 after buying an additional 544,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 46.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,503,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,722,000 after buying an additional 473,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DK shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Delek US from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup started coverage on Delek US in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Delek US from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delek US has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.40.
About Delek US
Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Delek US
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- How to Use Credit Spreads to Make Income from Options
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Cars.com and Carvana Stock Facing Weaker Consumer Sentiment
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Freshpet Stock: Leading the Pack with Solid Earnings Results
Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.