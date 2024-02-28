Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Trading Down 9.2% After Earnings Miss

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 9.2% during trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $20.44 and last traded at $21.20. Approximately 260,150 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,159,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.35.

The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.05). Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.75) earnings per share.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Insider Activity at Denali Therapeutics

In other Denali Therapeutics news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 17,483 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $339,694.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,276,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,226,196.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Carole Ho sold 9,972 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $193,755.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,237.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 17,483 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $339,694.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,276,181 shares in the company, valued at $44,226,196.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,200,944. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 49.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.04.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, developing a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases. It pursues new treatments by assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the blood-brain barrier, and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.