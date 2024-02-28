Desjardins Raises Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target to C$68.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Desjardins from C$64.00 to C$68.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Desjardins’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.39% from the company’s previous close.

BNS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$59.00 to C$56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$66.78.

BNS traded down C$0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$65.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,067,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,754,463. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$63.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$61.76. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of C$55.20 and a 12 month high of C$70.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$78.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.95.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.68 by C($0.42). The business had revenue of C$8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.28 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 9.81%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.5673176 earnings per share for the current year.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

