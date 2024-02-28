Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Acquired by MBB Public Markets I LLC

MBB Public Markets I LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,113 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,561 shares during the quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $5,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 15.5% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 549,710 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,221,000 after purchasing an additional 73,570 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Devon Energy by 2.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 373,757 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,974,000 after acquiring an additional 9,823 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Devon Energy by 64.4% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 54,639 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in Devon Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,068,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 367.7% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 75,042 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 58,997 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.02. 4,976,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,070,526. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.20. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $40.47 and a 1-year high of $57.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DVN

About Devon Energy

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.