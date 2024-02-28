Diamond Hill Investment Group (DHIL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 29th.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Stock Performance

Diamond Hill Investment Group stock opened at $146.70 on Wednesday. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of $145.34 and a fifty-two week high of $188.28. The company has a market capitalization of $422.50 million, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamond Hill Investment Group

In other Diamond Hill Investment Group news, Director James F. Laird, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.36, for a total transaction of $255,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,195,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Diamond Hill Investment Group news, Director James F. Laird, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.36, for a total transaction of $255,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,195,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James F. Laird, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $84,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,593,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Diamond Hill Investment Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

