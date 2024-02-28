Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.23 and last traded at $10.19. 9,213,914 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 15,148,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Stock Up 0.2 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.41.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1254 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Cars.com and Carvana Stock Facing Weaker Consumer Sentiment
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Freshpet Stock: Leading the Pack with Solid Earnings Results
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Insider selling at JPM: A Closer Look Amidst Historic CEO Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.