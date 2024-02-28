Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,988,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $178,176,000 after purchasing an additional 199,629 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 18.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 553,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,727,000 after acquiring an additional 87,280 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 53.6% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 174,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after acquiring an additional 60,835 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,863,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 32.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 196,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,333,000 after acquiring an additional 48,495 shares during the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:D opened at $47.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.87. The stock has a market cap of $40.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.60. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $58.69.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 114.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on D shares. StockNews.com cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Dominion Energy

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $284,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,126 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.