Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.43 earnings per share.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $446.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $419.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $391.82. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.84. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $285.84 and a one year high of $476.18.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DPZ shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $346.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $466.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $441.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth about $369,800,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,993,000 after purchasing an additional 306,750 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 231.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 378,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $127,394,000 after purchasing an additional 263,944 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 966.0% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 289,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $100,295,000 after purchasing an additional 262,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 19,037.4% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 206,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,053,000 after purchasing an additional 205,223 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

