DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.74.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DV

DoubleVerify Trading Down 2.2 %

Insider Transactions at DoubleVerify

DV stock opened at $41.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 129.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.16. DoubleVerify has a 1 year low of $23.42 and a 1 year high of $43.00.

In other news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $411,364.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,942,845.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $411,364.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,942,845.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $28,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,999,846.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,977 shares of company stock valued at $785,313. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of DoubleVerify

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth $26,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the third quarter worth $34,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 241.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in DoubleVerify in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

About DoubleVerify

(Get Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.